Rick Loomis Memorial to be Held Oct 19 in Scottsdale

A public memorial will be held in Scottsdale, Arizona on October 19 for Rick Loomis, former GAMA President, and President of Flying Buffalo Games. Loomis died last month after a battle with cancer.

The memorial will be 11 am at the United Methodist Church, 4140 N Miller Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251. Loomis attended and worked as a Camp Councilor at the church.

Individuals interested in speaking are encouraged to contact skcrompton@gmail.com. Requests will be forwarded to the family.

